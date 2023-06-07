Spirit Airlines is going to start offering nonstop flights from Bradley International Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

The first flight from Bradley International Airport to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport will leave this evening.

“Exploring the Island of Enchantment is now easier than ever for our Hartford Guests with the launch of our new, nonstop flights to San Juan,” John Kirby, vice president of network planning at Spirit Airlines, said in a statement. “We’re excited to connect the two cities with our low fares that give BDL travelers More Go to great vacation destinations.”

The new route will operate year-round, three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The four-hour flight departs Bradley International Airport at 9:30 p.m.

