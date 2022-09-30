Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut.

Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time.

2022 Halloween Events in CT

Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton

Organizers of the haunted hayride and trail promise a real farm, real woods and real fear and say the Haunted Farm will be even more terrorizing with many new gruesome and horrifying additions.

Sept. 30-Oct. 30: Phantom Fall Fest, Lake Compounce in Bristol

Phantom Fall Fest will run every Friday, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.

For a limited time, guests can save $35 on admission tickets when they purchase single-day tickets online. Tickets are $29.99 and include access for all hours of Phantom Fall Fest, unlimited rides, three scare zones, and three haunted houses. Or, purchase a 2023 Gold or Platinum Pass for unlimited visits the rest of 2022 and all of 2023.

Scare Zones: revenge-seeking conjurors from the Connecticut witch trials, hunters searching for unknown monsters in the woods, and a seemingly perfect masquerade ball gone wrong.

Haunted Houses:

MediEvil – It’s time to face judgment. As soon as you set foot in front of the Inquisitor, you are subject to his demonic interpretation of ‘justice."

The Root of all Evil – Dr. Belladonna Thornwoode has gone mad on her quest for perfection, and you must find the way out of her once grand manor. A new creation of Dr. Thornwoode’s lurks around every corner and rotted door.

mAlice in Wonderland – Choose your path, will you go through the looking glass or down the rabbit hole? The choice is yours as you enter Wonderland.

Spirits of the Swamp – Breaking down in the Bayou is never a good thing, and breaking down in the Bayou after dark is even worse, will you make it through the swamp alive?

There are also family-friendly activities from noon to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

“Mournful cries of the abandoned dead are heard on the tracks at the Connecticut Trolley Museum.” Ride vintage trolleys into the dark woods and “learn of a hastily moved cemetery whose bodies were left behind, their angry souls seeking their revenge,” the website says. You can also visit the Haunted Mansion attraction.

This is intended for ages 16+ and is not recommended for young children.

There are haunted trails that begin with a chairlift ride up the mountain through the darkness and creatures below that travel The Ridge at night. Descend the hill on foot. There is also the Zombie Lounge, with firepits, live entertainment and shows, and zombie-themed food and drinks.

Tarot Card Readings with Angela Marie on Friday, Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21, and Oct. 28 are $25 for a 15-minute reading.

Haunting at The Ridge will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday; Sept. 30; Saturday, Oct. 1, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 – 9; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 – 16; Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21, 22 & 23; and Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28, 29 & 30.

Oct. 1-30: Trail of Terror, Wallingford

The theme is “Reawakening” and you will take “a terrifying journey through over 30 very interactive scenes with over 80 of your favorite, and not so favorite characters awaiting you,” the Facebook page promises.

Oct. 1-31: Spooktober, The America Museum in Willimantic

There are more events than we can mention here.

Head into the Lyman Orchards woods for the Evidence of Evil Interactive Haunted Attraction every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the month of October from dusk to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each and are sold online only. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The attraction is rated PG-13 and children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Oct. 7-30: “Terror At Quassy” in Middlebury, Weekends in October

“Terror At Quassy” will be at Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury, Friday through Sunday evenings, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 30.

Admission is $29.99 per person with parking $10 at Quassy. There will be a zombie hospital, dungeons, a misty walkway, haunted catacombs and cemetery, an infinity hall and clown house.

Oct. 29: The Warren’s Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, The Warren’s Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon will feature the Warren’s Occult Museum, with the Shadow Doll, Satanic Idol, the Haunted Dinosaur Toy and Annabelle, which was recently seen in the 2019 supernatural horror film, Annabelle Comes Home. Psychic readers will also be on-hand. General admission tickets are on sale for $35 and upgraded tickets that include entry to the Warren’s Occult Museum are available now through TicketBud.

Oct. 1-Nov. 5: Nightmare Acres, South Windsor

This haunted attraction is an outdoor event and anyone under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

More events will be added throughout the month. What's your favorite event? Comment below.

