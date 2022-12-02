Sports and Science Medical Academy in Hartford Opening After Bomb Threat Prompts Search By Police

Hartford police responded to the Sport and Science Medical Sciences Academy Friday morning after the school received a vague bomb threat and police said they did not find anything of concern while searching the school.

Police said the school received a threat by email around 6:30 a.m., the school did not open and the students were not let in.

Police responded, and searched the school with the bomb squad as well as bomb-sniffing dogs and nothing of concern was located, police said.

The school will begin opening now, police said, and the source of the threat is under investigation.

