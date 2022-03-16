Sports Betting Begins in Conn. Ahead of NCAA Tournament

Many people around the state are filling out their brackets as March Madness begins this week and this year, the tournament brings the opportunity to bet on the games in Connecticut legally for the first time.

Here’s everything you should know about March Madness, a.k.a. the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, from when it started to how many people watch and how much they’re wagering.

Whether it's virtual or live in-person, it's going to be a pretty busy week of betting at Mohegan Sun for the men's and women's basketball tournaments. Here's how it will work.

If you want to play, you have to pay. For the tournament, the Mohegan Sun Sportsbook will have reserved seating and most seats will require a minimum $200 food and beverage purchase.

Connecticut has legal sports betting during March Madness for the first time this year.

Some of the more well-known online apps for betting will also be options in the tournaments including Fan Duel and Draft Kings. Retail betting at Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods' Sportsbooks are also available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Fans are excited to start betting on the games.

"It gives a little bit more I guess of a jolt to the game, I guess. Watching. Especially college basketball because the games are so close," said Peter Csere, of Mansfield.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

"I mean I’m looking forward to it. I’m a big basketball fan so I’ll be here every day," said Mark Bliven, of Uncasville.

The team at Mohegan Sun said based upon what they saw for the Super Bowl, they're estimating they'll have about $500,000 in wagering each day there is game activity.

The UConn men play their first game Thursday and the UConn women play on Saturday.