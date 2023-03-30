Spring Brush Fire Season Underway in CT, Fire Officials Stress Prevention

Spring brush fire season is underway in Connecticut, with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) reporting approximately 50 fires so far burning nearly 45 acres.

According to the department, Connecticut traditionally experiences high forest fire danger from mid-March through May. DEEP constantly monitors weather conditions and rates the danger daily, looking at things like temperature, wind and humidity levels.

“Right now, there are no leaves on the trees so all of that sun and wind and air can stir and dry out the forest floor," said Olney Knight, a fire control officer with DEEP's Division of Forestry.

Knight said that dead grass and dry leaves are the primary fuels this time of year.

“Still, the grass hasn’t greened up yet so we have all of this dead grass that carries fire," said Knight.

The department stresses fire prevention tips.

"Always check with your local fire department," said Knight. "Be mindful of your stove ashes this time of year. That is one of the primary causes of brush fires is people discarding stove ashes in areas they shouldn’t be.”

Fire departments across the state are on alert this time of year, ready to respond to brush fires.

The South Fire District in Middletown said they prepare by making sure training is up-to-date and getting equipment ready. The department responded to a large brush fire last year that was caused by a utility pole.

This year, they have a new brush fire truck that they say will enhance their abilities.

The department has responded to two brush fires in the last two weeks. They stress the importance of prevention.

“Be careful. Be aware of the hazards," said Lt. Wade Moss. “If you are operating equipment in and around dry foliage, be aware of that. One of the fires we had was due to that.”