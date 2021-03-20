Spring is here, and while the pandemic has forced changes to the way we do things, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the season.

Go Fishing

The fishing season started early this year, with Gov. Ned Lamont opening it up on March 4. Connecticut has a variety of fishing options inland and along the shoreline. Note that a license is required for anyone 16 and older. Get started here.

Take a Hike

NBC Connecticut

Connecticut boasts more than 100 state parks and forests, so if you've never hit the great outdoors here, you've got plenty of places to start. Whether you're looking for a gentle stroll or something that requires a little more athleticism, DEEP should have an option for you. For a list of locations, click here.

Visit the CT Trolley Museum, and the Easter Bunny

The CT Trolley Museum reopens for the season on March 27 and the first event is an Easter celebration! Tickets for "Easter Eggspress" are available for March 27 & 28 and April 2 & 3. If Easter isn't your thing, stop by another weekend by to check out the museum and learn something new. Note that there are pandemic safety protocols in place. For more information on the CT Trolley Museum and their events, click here.

Enjoy the Daffodils at Hubbard Park in Meriden

While the city's annual Daffodil Festival has been canceled this year, visitors are still welcome to drive through the park to view the bright yellow blooms this April. For more information, click here.

Visit the Gardens at Elizabeth Park

On the topic of flowers, starting in late March, Elizabeth Park in Hartford bursts into bloom. The park has a variety of spaces to explore. For a list of what's in bloom when, click here.

Eat Your Heart Out During New Haven To-Go

From March 28-April 1, help support New Haven restaurants by grabbing something special for dinner. There are 27 restaurants participating in this five-day event. Check out the deals and the menus here.

Catch a Hartford Yard Goats Game

Baseball is coming back to Dunkin' Donuts Park this season! The Yard Goats will have their home opener on May 11. There will be capacity limits and other coronavirus safety measures in place at the stadium. For more information on the season, click here.

Hit the Golf Course

The warmer weather brings the opening of golf courses across the state. While the pros won't tee off in the Travelers Championship until June, recreational golfers can get started much earlier as courses open. Make sure to check your local course's hours of operation before you head out.