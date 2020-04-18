first alert weather

Chilly Temperatures Continue Following Spring Snow Storm

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Many towns in the northwest and northeast hills woke up to 3-5 inches of snow on Saturday. Much less snow fell in lower elevations with mainly rain south to the shoreline.

For the remainder of Saturday, expect chilly conditions with a scattered rain or snow shower through the day.

Tonight will feature a clearing sky. Any towns that saw melting snow today could see some black ice forming tonight.

Sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures return for Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 50's to lower 60's.

