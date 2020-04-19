Spring Returns to Finish the Weekend

After a chilly Saturday and several inches of snow in some towns, spring weather returns today

Mostly sunny skies for most of Sunday with a breeze that will develop out of the southwest. The southwest wind will keep the shoreline a bit cooler into the lower and middle 50s.

A cold front will approach the area overnight tonight and bring an increase in clouds. Cooler temperatures in the 50's for the start of next week.

A 'spring chill' will arrive by Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 40's.

