Springfield man charged with sexually assaulting woman in hot tub in Tolland

Police have arrested a Massachusetts man and charged him with sexually assaulting a woman in a hot tub at a home in Tolland on Friday.

Luis Alberto Elicier, 42, of Springfield, was taken into custody in Enfield Monday morning.

According to state police, Elicier was at a home in Tolland with three other people, when he became aggressive with the victim when the two were alone in a hot tub on the back deck.

The 29-year-old victim told police Elicier began touching her and propositing her and after she refused several times, Elicier grabbed her by the neck, forced her over and sexually assaulted her, according to the arrest warrant. The attack lasted for about two minutes, the warrant states.

She immediately got out of the hot tub and told one of the other people inside the home what happened. That person told Elicier to leave the home and then called police.

Elicier is charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint. He is being held on $500,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.