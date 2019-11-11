Springfield Man Killed in Crash on I-91 in East Windsor

A 44-year-old Springfield, Massachusetts man has died after a crash on Interstate 91 North in East Windsor on Sunday night.

State police identified the man who died as Russell C. Jacobs III.

They said he was driving a 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup and lost control just before exit 45 around 8:30 p.m. The truck went off the road, hit the guardrail and rolled over the shoulder of the highway.

Jacobs was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The passenger in the truck was transported to Hartford Hospital and her injuries were described as not life-threatening.

State police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Troop Hi in Hartford at 860-534-1000.