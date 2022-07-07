Squantz Pond, Mashamoquet Brook State Park Closed for Swimming

The swim area at Squantz Pond in New Fairfield is closed and will be retested today, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and the swim area at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed for the 2022 season for ongoing maintenance.
DEEP said samples are collected weekly at:
- Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
- Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic
- Sherwood Island State Park in Westport
- Silver Sands State Park in Milford
- Black Rock State Park in Watertown
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth
- Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) in Chester
- Day Pond State Park in Colchester
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Gay City State Park in Hebron
- Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold
- Indian Well State Park in Shelton
- Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent
- Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) in Voluntown
- Quaddick State Park in Thompson
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield
- Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford
The Department of Public Health Lab tests those samples for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.
Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas.
