Squantz Pond, Mashamoquet Brook State Park Closed for Swimming

The swim area at Squantz Pond in New Fairfield is closed and will be retested today, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and the swim area at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed for the 2022 season for ongoing maintenance.

DEEP said samples are collected weekly at:

Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison

Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic

Sherwood Island State Park in Westport

Silver Sands State Park in Milford

Black Rock State Park in Watertown

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth

Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) in Chester

Day Pond State Park in Colchester

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Gay City State Park in Hebron

Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold

Indian Well State Park in Shelton

Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent

Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) in Voluntown

Quaddick State Park in Thompson

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield

Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford

The Department of Public Health Lab tests those samples for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.

Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas.