Squantz Pond Reopens, Hopeville Pond and Wadsworth Falls Closed

The swim areas at Hopeville Pond in Griswold and Wadsworth Falls in Middlefield are closed Friday and will be retested today with results being available tomorrow.

As of Friday, the swim area at Squantz Pond in New Fairfield has reopened after being closed on Thursday, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The DEEP collects weekly samples at:

Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison

Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic

Sherwood Island State Park in Westport

Silver Sands State Park in Milford

Black Rock State Park in Watertown

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth

Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) in Chester

Day Pond State Park in Colchester

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Gay City State Park in Hebron

Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold

Indian Well State Park in Shelton

Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent

Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) in Voluntown

Quaddick State Park in Thompson

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield

Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford

