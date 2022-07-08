Squantz Pond Reopens, Hopeville Pond and Wadsworth Falls Closed

The swim areas at Hopeville Pond in Griswold and Wadsworth Falls in Middlefield are closed Friday and will be retested today with results being available tomorrow.
As of Friday, the swim area at Squantz Pond in New Fairfield has reopened after being closed on Thursday, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
The DEEP collects weekly samples at:
- Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
- Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic
- Sherwood Island State Park in Westport
- Silver Sands State Park in Milford
- Black Rock State Park in Watertown
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth
- Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) in Chester
- Day Pond State Park in Colchester
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Gay City State Park in Hebron
- Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold
- Indian Well State Park in Shelton
- Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent
- Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) in Voluntown
- Quaddick State Park in Thompson
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield
- Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.