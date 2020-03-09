St. Mary’s Hospital Announces Visitor Restrictions Due to Coronavirus

St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury has announced new restrictions on visitors amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Visitors will be limited to one at a time per patient, and no visitors under the age of 14 will be allowed.

Anyone with symptoms of a cold, the flu, or COVID-19 should not visit.

Visitors are also reminded to wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, to cover any coughs or sneezes, and to consider staying home if their own health could be at risk.

"We recognize that the care and support of your loved ones is important. With proper authorization in place, we commit to communicating with family and friends as frequently as possible," hospital officials wrote in the announcement.

Two Connecticut residents have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Monday.