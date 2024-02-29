Feeling festive? Get in the St. Patrick's Day spirit with shamrock milk

If you like McDonald's shamrock shakes, Stew Leonard's has a new minty treat for you!

The limited edition shamrock milk is available through St. Patrick's Day.

The seasonal treat offers a refreshing mint flavor combined with dairy fresh milk.

The milk also comes in a collectible glass bottle.

There are three Stew Leonard's locations across the state, including in Newington, Danbury and Norwalk.