Feeling festive? Get in the St. Patrick's Day spirit with shamrock milk

By Angela Fortuna

Stew Leonard's

If you like McDonald's shamrock shakes, Stew Leonard's has a new minty treat for you!

The limited edition shamrock milk is available through St. Patrick's Day.

The seasonal treat offers a refreshing mint flavor combined with dairy fresh milk.

The milk also comes in a collectible glass bottle.

There are three Stew Leonard's locations across the state, including in Newington, Danbury and Norwalk.

