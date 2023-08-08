Bridgeport

Stabbing and shooting leaves one dead, another critically hurt in Bridgeport

By Angela Fortuna

Bridgeport Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A stabbing that turned into a shooting left a man dead in Bridgeport Tuesday evening, according to police.

The police department said a stabbing and "substantial" shooting on the 500 block of Brooks Street happened at about 6:30 p.m.

A man stabbed another man, who then pulled out a gun and shot the person who stabbed him, police said.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The person that was stabbed was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Detectives are actively investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us