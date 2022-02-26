Stabbing at a West Hartford Gas Station Leaves 1 Injured: Police

West Hartford Police Officers responded to the Shell Gas Station, located at 905 Farmington Avenue, on reports of an alleged stabbing incident early Saturday morning.

Around 12:09 a.m., responding officers located an individual with multiple stab wounds and emergency medical care was administered. The individual was then transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to police, the investigation indicates that three males were inside of an Uber when an altercation broke out and ended at the gas station parking area.

Authorities said two involved were customers and the other male was the Uber driver. All individuals have been located and identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. No names or types of injuries will be released at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 860-523-5203.