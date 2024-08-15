Man found with stab wound in Bridgeport in critical condition

A man who was found with an apparent stab wound in his neck in Bridgeport on Thursday morning is in critical condition.
Police said a call came in at 5:55 a.m. about a man who was bleeding and officers who responded reported a possible stab wound to the neck.
The victim was transported to the hospital and he is in critical, but stable condition, police said.
The investigation is underway.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.