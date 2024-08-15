Bridgeport

Man found with stab wound in Bridgeport in critical condition

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A man who was found with an apparent stab wound in his neck in Bridgeport on Thursday morning is in critical condition.

Police said a call came in at 5:55 a.m. about a man who was bleeding and officers who responded reported a possible stab wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to the hospital and he is in critical, but stable condition, police said. 

The investigation is underway.

