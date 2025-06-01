Meriden

Stabbing in Meriden is under investigation

meriden police cruisers
A stabbing in Meriden over the weekend is under investigation.

Officers were called to Willow Street on Saturday around 11 p.m. for a report of an assault in progress.

Once in the area, police said they found someone with two stab wounds.

The person who was stabbed was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to police, the person is expected to survive.

Detectives responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Daniel McKenna at (203) 630-6284 or by email.

