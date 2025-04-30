Police investigating stabbing in Bridgeport

A man was stabbed several times behind a business in Bridgeport on Wednesday morning.

Police said a call came in around 10 a.m. reporting that a man was stabbed several times on Iranistan Avenue behind a local business and officers are investigating and hoping to identify the individual.

No information was available on the victim’s condition.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203-576-TIPS.