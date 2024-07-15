West Hartford

Man in critical condition after stabbing in West Hartford

west-hartford-police-generic
NBC Connecticut

A man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in West Hartford on Saturday night and police said they arrested a suspect hours later.

Police said the man was stabbed on Reed Avenue and arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officers responded to the hospital around 11:51 p.m. Saturday after learning that the victim had been taken there and determined that the man had been stabbed on Reed Avenue. 

Police identified a potential suspect and took a 33-year-old West Hartford man into custody shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The suspect was charged with assault in the first degree, threating in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department through the tip Line at (860) 570-8969 or email whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us