15-year-old injured during stabbing in Middletown

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A 15-year-old has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Middletown Thursday night.

Authorities were called to Grand Street in the area of Bacon Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Officers learned that a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to Connecticut Children's with non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition, police said.

A 16-year-old was located and arrested in connection to the incident. He faces charges including assault and breach of peace.

Police said it's an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The stabbing is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

