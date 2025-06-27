15-year-old injured during stabbing in Middletown

A 15-year-old has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Middletown Thursday night.

Authorities were called to Grand Street in the area of Bacon Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers learned that a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to Connecticut Children's with non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition, police said.

A 16-year-old was located and arrested in connection to the incident. He faces charges including assault and breach of peace.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said it's an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The stabbing is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.