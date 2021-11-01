American Airlines

Staffing Shortage Causes American Airlines Flight Cancellations, Delays Including in Conn.

American Airlines has canceled over 1,800 flights across the country since Friday and it is affecting a few flights in Connecticut on Monday.

There are already two delays and two cancellations at Bradley International Airport on Monday morning.

The airline has been facing a staffing shortage, but it got worse on Friday, when high winds hit Dallas, Texas.

That's American's busiest airport and it prevented the airline from moving aircrafts and crew, which made the staffing shortage even worse.

American Airlines said about 1,800 flight attendants are returning from leave soon and it expects to hire at least 600 more by the end of the year.

The company also said it is hiring pilots and reservations agents to gear up for the holidays.

The airline said most affected customers are being rebooked the same day.

Southwest also ran into problems this past weekend and delayed more than 1,000 flights.

In August, staffing shortages also caused American Airlines and Spirit to cancel flights.

