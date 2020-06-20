Stafford Motor Speedway Prepares for the Start of Race Season

Racing returns to Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday, June 26 for the first time in months.

“It’s been a very lonely track for the last couple months,” said Stafford Speedway Director of Marketing and Digital Content Paul Arute.

Drivers got back on the track for an open practice on Saturday and they were thrilled to be back behind the wheel.

“As soon as we heard the announcement, that was the best news ever, to be able to get back here and do what we love to do,” said Limited Late Model driver Alexandra Fearn.“

The return to the track hardly signals a return to normal. Stafford Motor Speedway has safety measures in place to keep everyone safe.

“Masks are required in the pit area unless you’re in your own pit stall,” said Arute. “We spread out all the trailers so we’re parked every other space.”

“We have to stand six feet apart – normal social distancing rules,” added SK Modified driver Teddy Hodgdon.

“This is the new normal right now,” said Fearn. “Responsibility is shared among everyone to keep everyone else safe.”

Fans will be welcome to opening night on Friday but they are limiting capacity to 25% to ensure social distancing.

“It allows each group or family to really spread out in the stands,” said Arute.

“If you can go to a restaurant and eat outside for dinner, then you can come here and enjoy the race track outside socially distancing from everyone else,” said Fearn.

The excitement level is at an all-time high even if there is some rust to work off.

“Just feeling everything again, just trying to adjust to the new car and the new horsepower,” said Hodgdon.

It may have taken a little longer to get started this year, but Stafford Motor Speedway is gearing up for a safe and exciting season.

“I think everyone understands what we have to do to get back on track,” said Arute. “Whatever it takes to go fast and turn left.”