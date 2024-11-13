CT's stage 2 drought conditions affect communities who rely on well water

"There's a tremendous amount of people calling without water," Larry Grela, president of Grela Well Drilling in Terryville, said.

Grela Well Drilling in Terryville is a business that has been around for three generations. Grela said unusually dry conditions have been a real challenge for his customers.

"They're calling us up, saying it must be a mechanical problem. Well, we get there, and it's not a mechanical problem, it's a lack of water," Grela said.

Experts say the lack of rain we've had the last two months have reduced groundwater levels, making it tough for people who rely on well water, especially those with shallow wells.

"If there's no water percolating down through the soil because there's no precipitation, then those shallower aquifers can dry out," Nicola Barratt, professor of environmental science at Quinnipiac University, said. "And then they need to drill deeper down to the next part of the water table."

But Barratt said that could cost families thousands of dollars, and if this dry spell continues for Connecticut, it could mean even more challenges ahead.

"If we do not get rain before the ground freezes, any rain after that won't go in the ground, and it will be a long and hard winter of getting people water," Grela said.

It's already been hard for a family from Plymouth.

"The wells just can't keep up with everything and daily life," said Daniel Mitchel, who spoke on behalf of his stepfather, who is dealing with this issue. "He can't really do many loads of laundry, can't really take a shower. We run out of water just showering.

Mitchell said the weather has forced his stepfather to watch his water use inside the home. As for outside, they're making regular visits to the Plymouth Reservoir to get water.

"We actually come up here with a 275-gallon tote and fill it up in the reservoir to do our outside maintenance," Mitchell said.

Grela said he's bringing customers portable tankers, while he's getting permits to drill their wells deeper. But he said rain is what's highly needed, as we're so behind.