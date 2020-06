An investigation is underway after a report of a house explosion and partial collapse in Stamford Saturday morning.

Officials arrived to the Woodbine Road scene just after 7 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries. It is unknown how many occupants have been displaced at this time.

Units from Stamford Fire, Turn of River Fire & Long Ridge Fire also responded to assist.

The cause of the collapse and explosion remains under investigation.