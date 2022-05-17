Stamford Man Arrested for Child Pornography After Years-Long Investigation

Stamford Police have arrested a man accused of possessing over 50 pornographic images of children in his neighborhood, police said.

Officials said they arrested 60-year-old Daniel Korwoski on a warrant in connection with several incidents that happened in the spring of 2020.

Investigators met with residents in the Arden Lane area who described several disturbing incidents regarding Korwoski's behavior.

A child told police that he filmed her naked in his basement and another child said that Korwoski pulled down his bathing suit, exposing his genital area in public.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators sifted through hundreds of possible pieces of evidence and worked with the forensic team to examine multiple photos and videos sent to them.

A total of 57 images were categorized as child pornography, according to police.

During their investigation, police said they learned that Korwoski had "some bizarre behavior and fetishes." Officials said he would dress as a mascot or cheerleader to gain the confidence and attention of young women that played basketball.

Based on their investigation, officials obtained a warrant charging Korwoski with first-degree child pornography. He turned himself in and was held on a $50,000 court-set bond.

Officers with Stamford Police Department Special Victims Unit, along with the State's Attorney's Office, conducted a two-year investigation into the allegations.

"We would like to commend all the officers involved in this long and arduous investigation and hopes this arrest brings some solace and safety to the concerned neighbors," police said in a statement.