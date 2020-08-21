Stamford Man Charged in Crash That Critically Injured Passenger

A 20-year-old Stamford man has been charged in connection with a crash that critically injured the passenger in the car he was driving and police said speed and alcohol use were factors in the crash.

Stamford police said Saba Suguladze, a 20-year-old Stamford man, was driving a BMW on Cove Road, In the area of Van Buskirk Avenue, when he lost control around 4:2o p.m. Saturday June 20 and hit the curb, which caused the car to spin out and hit a utility pole.

Suguladze and his passenger, Miguel Machado, 22, of Stamford, were both transported to Stamford Hospital. Machado suffered critical injuries and remains at Stamford Hospital, police said.

Suguladze was treated for minor injuries and released.

Sugaladze turned himself in to police just before 6 a.m. Friday after learning there was a warrant for his arrest, police said.

He was charged with assault in the second degree, assault in the second degree with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence and reckless operation.

He was held on a $100,000 court-set bond.