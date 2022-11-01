Stamford Man Killed in Fiery Crash on Route 15

A 29-year-old Stamford man has died after the vehicle he was driving caught fire in a three-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Stamford on Monday night, according to state police.

State police said the crash happened on Route 15 North, near exit 34, at 10:20 p.m.

Peter Feliks Matusiewicz, 29, of Stamford, was driving a Saab in the left lane of two when he lost control and hit a guide rail in the median, according to state police.

A Toyota Highlander collided with the Saab, then a Nissan Rogue hit the Highlander and Saab, which became engulfed after hitting the guardrail, state police said.

Matusiewicz sustained fatal injuries in the crash, state police said.

The driver of the Rogue complained of leg, arm, and chest pain and was transported to Stamford Hospital.

The driver of the Highlander was not injured.

State police are investigating the crash and witnesses are asked to call Trooper Robins at Troop G, at 203-696-2500 or email maxwell.robins@ct.gov.

If you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact TPR Robins.