Stamford Man Killed in Rollover Crash in Wilton

A man from Stamford has died after a rollover crash in Wilton on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Route 7 between Old Mill Road and New Street around 6:50 a.m. after getting a report of a rollover crash with the driver still in the vehicle.

When police arrived, they said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 21-year-old Brandon G. Cux Calima, of Stamford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cux Calima's vehicle was the only one involved in the crash, according to police.

The Wilton Police Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Gregg Phillipson at (203) 834-6325 or by email at Gregg.Phillipson@wiltonct.org.

