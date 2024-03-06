Two charged with murder of man in Stamford

Police have arrested two suspects in the death of a 20-year-old man in Stamford in October.

Modesto Santiago-Gomez, who police said they believe is homeless, was found dead during the overnight hours of Oct. 18.

Police have arrested Orlando Gomez-Perez, 18, and Juan Carlos Perez-Perez, 25.

Police said they were originally charged with assault in the first degree after they confessed to being involved in the death and detectives obtained arrest warrants upgrading the charges for both to murder, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence.

Bond has been set at $2 million.

Police said Gomez-Perez and Perez-Perez are incarcerated.