Stamford

Stamford Police Arrest Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Women

NBC Connecticut

Stamford police have arrested a man who is accused of exposing himself to women at several department stores.

Police said an officer patrolling the downtown area on Jan. 21 was alerted to a call of a man exposing himself and masturbating in front of a female customer at a downtown department store.

The officer gathered a description of the man and shared it with other units.

The officer also realized that the person seemed to match the description of a man who did something similar to another female a day earlier at another downtown department store, police said.

Public Indecency Arrest A quick thinking Police Officer was able to apprehend a male wanted for exposing himself to...

Posted by Stamford Police Department CT on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Police stopped a man matching the description and arrested 19-year-old Nybree Hill.

He was charged with public indecency, breach of peace and interfering with police.

Local

Kobe Bryant 1 hour ago

New Britain Lights Up Beehive Bridge in Honor Kobe Bryant

Hartford 4 hours ago

Free Indoor Lunchtime Music Series Comes to Hartford

Bond was set at $25,000.

The officer then contacted the victim from the Jan. 20 incident and police charged Hill with that incident as well, police said.

He was charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct. The bond was set at $25,000.

This article tagged under:

StamfordStamford Police
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us