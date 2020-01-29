Stamford Police Arrest Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Women

Stamford police have arrested a man who is accused of exposing himself to women at several department stores.

Police said an officer patrolling the downtown area on Jan. 21 was alerted to a call of a man exposing himself and masturbating in front of a female customer at a downtown department store.

The officer gathered a description of the man and shared it with other units.

The officer also realized that the person seemed to match the description of a man who did something similar to another female a day earlier at another downtown department store, police said.

Police stopped a man matching the description and arrested 19-year-old Nybree Hill.

He was charged with public indecency, breach of peace and interfering with police.

Bond was set at $25,000.

The officer then contacted the victim from the Jan. 20 incident and police charged Hill with that incident as well, police said.

He was charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct. The bond was set at $25,000.