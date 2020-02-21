Stamford Police Charge Woman in Connection With Fatal Crash

Stamford police have charged a local woman in connection with a crash that killed a 60-year-old Stratford woman in November.

Courtney Sabia, 24, of Stamford, turned herself in to Stamford police on Friday through her attorney after learning there was a warrant for her arrest, police said.

She was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle after an investigation into the crash that killed 60-year-old Nancy Flores, of Stratford.

Flores was on foot at Tresser and Washington boulevards when she was struck around at 9:12 p.m. on Nov. 13, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sabia was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and was released after posting a $10,000 bond. She will be arraigned on March 6.