Stamford

Stamford Police Charge Woman in Connection With Fatal Crash

Booking photo of Courtney Sabia
Stamford Police

Stamford police have charged a local woman in connection with a crash that killed a 60-year-old Stratford woman in November.

Courtney Sabia, 24, of Stamford, turned herself in to Stamford police on Friday through her attorney after learning there was a warrant for her arrest, police said.

She was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle after an investigation into the crash that killed 60-year-old Nancy Flores, of Stratford.

Local

UConn 1 min ago

Students’ Arrest Over Slur Prompts Review of Ridicule Law

north stonington 1 hour ago

Troopers Avoid ‘Udder Disaster’ in North Stonington

Flores was on foot at Tresser and Washington boulevards when she was struck around at 9:12 p.m. on Nov. 13, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sabia was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and was released after posting a $10,000 bond. She will be arraigned on March 6.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us