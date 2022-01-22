Stamford Police Investigate String of Overdose Deaths Believed to Be Tied to Fentanyl

Stamford Police are investigating a string of overdose deaths that they say appears to be because of fentanyl-laced opiates.

The police department is looking into the circumstances behind the overdose deaths of three city residents.

Because of this, authorities are warning the public about fentanyl's rapid and deadly effects.

"Fentanyl is widely prevalent in the illicit drug supply chain, often times, without the knowledge of persons purchasing and using these drugs, which include, but are not limited to, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and counterfeit pills often represented as prescription medication," police said in a statement.

Officials said there currently isn't any evidence that the deaths are directly related.

Help is available to anyone who's struggling with drug addiction, and those who have loved ones struggling with addiction. Local organizations such as Liberation Programs offer treatment and can provide lifesaving opioid overdose kits containing Narcan.

"We would like to remind the public we serve, that addiction can touch people in all walks of life. Awareness can save you, or someone you love," police said.