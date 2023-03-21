Stamford Police Investigate Suspicious Death After Body Found in Park

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Stamford.

Officers responded to a report of a body found in Boccuzzi Park on Southfield Avenue just before 5 p.m. Monday, according to police.

The park was closed off to the public as police began their investigation.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Jaquan Tahir Saez, of Stamford. Police said Saez had been reported missing by his family and officers were actively investigating his disappearance when his body was found.

Investigators are treating Saez's death as suspicious. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Sgt. Sean Boeger of the Major Crimes Unit at (203) 977-4417.