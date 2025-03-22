Stamford

Stamford police look for man who allegedly approached young girls

Stamford Police

Stamford police are looking for information after two young girls were approached by an unknown man while walking to school on Friday.

The police department said a man tried to lure the girls into his vehicle in two separate incidents.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police said it happened in two different areas of town, and no one was harmed.

The police department is working with the Board of Education to conduct an investigation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-977-4639.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us