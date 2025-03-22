Stamford police look for man who allegedly approached young girls

Stamford police are looking for information after two young girls were approached by an unknown man while walking to school on Friday.

The police department said a man tried to lure the girls into his vehicle in two separate incidents.

Police said it happened in two different areas of town, and no one was harmed.

The police department is working with the Board of Education to conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-977-4639.