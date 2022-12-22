Stamford

Stamford Police Officer Arrested in Connection to Domestic Violence Incident

A Stamford police officer was arrested Thursday, stemming from a domestic violence incident from Saturday, according to police.

Officer Louis Gonzalez has been charged with third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful restraint.

He has been a member of the Stamford Police Department since April 2021, police said.

Gonzalez was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He has been placed on administrative leave, according to police.

Stamford police will also conduct an internal affairs investigation into the incident, police said.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us