Stamford Police Officer Arrested in Connection to Domestic Violence Incident

A Stamford police officer was arrested Thursday, stemming from a domestic violence incident from Saturday, according to police.

Officer Louis Gonzalez has been charged with third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful restraint.

He has been a member of the Stamford Police Department since April 2021, police said.

Gonzalez was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He has been placed on administrative leave, according to police.

Stamford police will also conduct an internal affairs investigation into the incident, police said.