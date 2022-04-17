Stamford Police Officer Being Credited With Saving Life of Stabbing Victim

A Stamford police officer is being credited with saving the life of a stabbing victim on Saturday.

Officer Nicholas Kuhn was on routine patrol on Pacific Street around 9 a.m. when he was alerted to a man on the sidewalk by a person in the area. Officer Kuhn immediately responded and learned the man had been stabbed, police said.

According to police, the 36-year-old man was bleeding heavily from a stab wound to his upper chest and neck area. Officer Kuhn quickly applied direct pressure to the wound while waiting for EMS. The man who was stabbed was transported to Stamford Hospital where authorities said he was treated and stabilized.

Investigators responded to the scene on Pacific Street and quickly interviewed witnesses and pulled security video. Authorities said they developed 58-year-old Omar Davis as a suspect in the stabbing. Davis was arrested soon after and is being charged with assault and carrying a dangerous weapon. His bond is set at $250,000.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said in a statement posted on Facebook, numerous emergency personnel involved in the stabbing victim's transport and treatment have said, “had it not been for the rapid application of direct pressure to the serious stab wound by Officer Nicholas Kuhn, a 4 ½ year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, the victim would have certainly bled out.”

The Stamford Police Department said it is extremely proud of the lifesaving efforts of Officer Kuhn in this life and death situation.