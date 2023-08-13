Stamford Police warn about scam targeting Hispanic community

Police in Stamford are warning about people who may be looking to prey on the Hispanic community and scam them out of money.

Police say they have received several reports of scams resulting in thefts in the downtown area of Stamford, near Old Town Hall at Atlantic Street and Main Street.

The suspects target older Hispanic women, according to police. There are at least two suspects who work as a team to scam the victims. The suspects are reportedly Hispanic women and men in their 20s to 30s.

Police say they are targeting people going to ATMs in the downtown area.

The suspects tend to approach the victims asking for help reading a doctor's note or with some type of emergency. In some instances, they presented fake winning lottery tickets to the victims.

Then, police say the suspects ask for cash, sometimes showing the victim what appears to be a large amount of money and promising them a portion if they help. They have also offered lottery ticket winnings from the fake tickets in exchange for helping them get more cash.

If the victims do not have cash, the suspects may ask them for jewlery, according to police.

The victim is usually approached by one suspect who is then joined by a second suspect who acts like a stranger in an attempt to gain the victim's confidence.

No matter the approach, the suspects always take the victim's money or valuables in exchange for a bag which they claim to be full of money but is actually full of paper and rocks.

If you are approached by these people, police say you should go to a crowded place so you are not alone with the suspects and call the department immediately at 203-977-4444.