Stamford police warn of new sextortion email scam

The Stamford Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for a new sextortion email scam that could include a photo of your house.

The police department's Financial Crimes Unit has received several reports in the last few days about an email scam that may include a Google Maps photo of the victim's house.

Authorities said the victim will receive an email from a hacker claiming they compromised their computer and used their webcam to record the victim watching pornography.

The scammer then tries to extort the victim into sending Bitcoin by saying they'll release the video to their contacts.

Police say you should never send any money because this is a scam. They say you also shouldn't send "any compromising images of yourself to anyone, no matter who they are or who they say they are."

You also shouldn't open attachments from people you don't know, and make sure to turn off and cover any web cameras that aren't being used.

Anyone who believes they lost money in this scam can report it to police by calling 203-977-4444.