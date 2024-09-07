Stamford

Stamford police warn of new sextortion email scam

By Angela Fortuna

Stamford police station
NBCConnecticut.com

The Stamford Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for a new sextortion email scam that could include a photo of your house.

The police department's Financial Crimes Unit has received several reports in the last few days about an email scam that may include a Google Maps photo of the victim's house.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Authorities said the victim will receive an email from a hacker claiming they compromised their computer and used their webcam to record the victim watching pornography.

The scammer then tries to extort the victim into sending Bitcoin by saying they'll release the video to their contacts.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police say you should never send any money because this is a scam. They say you also shouldn't send "any compromising images of yourself to anyone, no matter who they are or who they say they are."

You also shouldn't open attachments from people you don't know, and make sure to turn off and cover any web cameras that aren't being used.

Anyone who believes they lost money in this scam can report it to police by calling 203-977-4444.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us