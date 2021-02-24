Stamford St. Patrick's Parade Canceled, Donation Drive ‘Parade' to Be Held Instead

Instead of holding a St. Patrick’s Day parade this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Irish-American Culture Society of Stamford will hold a “Parade of Giving” to benefit six nonprofits.
The “Parade of Giving” is underway and will go until March 17 when the donations are delivered.
It will benefit:
- ARI - Always Reaching for Independence
- Always Reaching for Independence needs art supplies: paints, markers, canvases, and craft items such as pompoms, craft jewels, sequins, glitter, foam sheets, etc. and Spring and Summer yard games, including giant bowling pins, bubbles, lightweight balls, foam darts and more.
- CLC – Children’s Learning Center of Fairfield County, CT
- CLC is in the need of wipes and diapers for children 6 weeks old and up.
- The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County
- The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County is in the need of non-perishable goods, including canned soup, beans, tuna, chicken, fruit and vegetables, powdered or shelf-stable milk, pasta and sauce, rice, macaroni and cheese, cereal, instant oatmeal, granola bars (including nut free varieties), peanut butter and jelly.
- Inspirica – Moving people from Homeless to Home
- Inspirica needs full-sized toiletries, including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, toothpaste, diapers, wipes and socks for all ages.
- Person-to-Person of Darien
- Person-to-Person needs diapers, size 5 and 6, and baby formula.
- SilverSource – A Leading Resource for Older Adults
- SilverSource is in the need of soap, hand cream, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving cream, greeting cards, postage stamps and non-perishable goods, such as plain oatmeal.
Get more information here on how to take part.
