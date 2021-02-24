Stamford St. Patrick's Parade Canceled, Donation Drive ‘Parade' to Be Held Instead

Instead of holding a St. Patrick’s Day parade this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Irish-American Culture Society of Stamford will hold a “Parade of Giving” to benefit six nonprofits.

The “Parade of Giving” is underway and will go until March 17 when the donations are delivered.

It will benefit:

ARI - Always Reaching for Independence Always Reaching for Independence needs art supplies: paints, markers, canvases, and craft items such as pompoms, craft jewels, sequins, glitter, foam sheets, etc. and Spring and Summer yard games, including giant bowling pins, bubbles, lightweight balls, foam darts and more.

CLC – Children’s Learning Center of Fairfield County, CT CLC is in the need of wipes and diapers for children 6 weeks old and up.

The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County is in the need of non-perishable goods, including canned soup, beans, tuna, chicken, fruit and vegetables, powdered or shelf-stable milk, pasta and sauce, rice, macaroni and cheese, cereal, instant oatmeal, granola bars (including nut free varieties), peanut butter and jelly.

Inspirica – Moving people from Homeless to Home Inspirica needs full-sized toiletries, including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, toothpaste, diapers, wipes and socks for all ages.

Person-to-Person of Darien Person-to-Person needs diapers, size 5 and 6, and baby formula.

SilverSource – A Leading Resource for Older Adults SilverSource is in the need of soap, hand cream, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving cream, greeting cards, postage stamps and non-perishable goods, such as plain oatmeal.



Get more information here on how to take part.