Stamford student arrested for making shooting threat on Snapchat: police

A student in Stamford has been arrested for making a threat on Snapchat about a shooting, according to police.

Dispatchers received information from the FBI on Friday about a shooting threat that was made on Snapchat. In the Snap, police said the student threatened to "shoot up the school."

The FBI determined the phone number associated with the Snapchat account belonged to a Stamford resident and were able to find the location of the phone. Investigators learned the phone was inside of Stamford High School.

The school resource officer and police officers found the student and arrested her. There was not a weapon found in the school.

Authorities said the student had direct access to two addresses and both were searched. No weapons were recovered.

The student was transported to police headquarters and is facing charges including threatening and breach of peace. She is expected to appear in court on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.