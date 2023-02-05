Stanley Black & Decker Steps Up to Help Habitat for Humanity After Recent Burglary

One local company is stepping up to help a local nonprofit in its time of need.

New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker is donating a plethora of DeWalt tools to help Habitat for Humanity's Community Avenue location in Hartford bounce back after it was burglarized early last month, including a table saw, a saw stand, and a sliding miter saw.

The nonprofit had noted that someone had broken in and stole more than $10,000 worth of tools, materials, and equipment were stolen.

"We are so grateful for this and all the other community donations we've received in response to the Capitol Ave burglary. Your generosity will help us stay on track to welcome a new family to their home on March 30," the nonprofit said in a statement.

In addition, Habitat for Humanity said that someone had made off with their recently installed gas boiler.

No arrests have been made in relation to this investigation as of yet. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.