Stanley Golf Course Opens Today

Spring is here and Stanley Municipal Golf Course in New Britain is opening for the season today.
It will open at 9 a.m.
The starting time procedure for today will be first come, first served and the official opening will include free coffee and pastries, according to a news release from the city.
Weather permitting, beginning Tuesday, the course will open weekdays at 8 a.m. and weekends at 7 a.m. and the starting procedure will be first come, first served.
Tee-time reservations will begin on Thursday, April 1.
The 19-station driving range, which is covered and enclosed, will be open seven days a week, closing at 7 p.m.
“Obviously many things were negatively impacted in 2020 in dealing with the coronavirus. However, one bright light was our beautiful Stanley Golf Course had a record-setting year!” New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said in a statement. “The golf industry is soaring right now and we expect another banner year in 2021!”
Learn more online at www.stanleygolf.com.
Stories from NBCLX
LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.