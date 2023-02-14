SPACEX

Starlink Satellites to Pass Over Connecticut Again Tuesday Evening

Zachary Hagerman

Just days after a SpaceX rocket deployed a string of satellites into orbit, people across Connecticut will have another chance to see them pass overhead Tuesday evening.

Many people in Connecticut got a chance to see the group of 55 Starlink internet satellites move across the nighttime sky Monday.

The satellites were deployed by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida early Sunday morning.

They will pass overhead again tonight beginning at 6:31 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Skies over Connecticut will by crystal clear this evening, making tonight the best chance for getting a good look at the satellites.

If you are interested in checking them out, you will want to try and find an area that doesn't have a lot of bright lights.

Look to the West at 6:31 p.m. The satellites will appear very low in the sky, only about 10 degrees above the horizon.

Local

Business 14 mins ago

CT-Based Subway Exploring Possible Sale

travel 54 mins ago

Breeze Airways Adding Flights Between CT and 4 More Cities

About three minutes later, the string of satellites will be at their highest point -- 65 degrees above the horizon in the northern sky.

At 6:35 p.m. they will disappear from sight about 35 degrees above the horizon in the east northeast sky.

The Starlink satellites will pass over Connecticut again Wednesday beginning at 6:44 p.m. and Thursday at 6:56 p.m., though increasing clouds may keep us from getting a good look at them.

This article tagged under:

SPACEX
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us