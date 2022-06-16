Startup Businesses to Compete for Cash in Meriden Event

Small business owners will compete for cash next week in Meriden. The Midstate Chamber of Commerce and Meriden Economic Development Corporation are hosting a startup business pitch competition.

Five business owners have been selected to compete for cash prizes of $1,000, $3,000 and $5,000.

"People need a helping hand to start something," said Joseph Feest, Meriden's economic development director. "This is an easy way to inject some cash in and say they are $1,500 away from producing something, but they don't have it - well this is their chance to do it."

The businesses will make their pitches at a networking event on June 22 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Il Monticello in Meriden.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Desiree Valencia, owner of Puff's Sweet Spot LLC, is one of the business owners selected to compete. Her business specializes in baked goods for people with dietary restrictions. Her goal is to get into a commercial kitchen.

"And hopefully expand my horizons and broaden the things that I am able to provide for people," Valencia said. "This is definitely a very positive thing that this competition is doing for people so hopefully the little people can get recognized a bit and get something toward their ultimate goals."

Giorgio Favia Jr., owner of ObsElite Performance LLC, was also selected to compete in the event. He rebuilds and updates older vehicles with modern technology to make them more efficient, powerful and reliable.

"Instead of being dirty polluters, they can be modern old vehicles that no longer pollute the earth. That's what I am really going for here. That's my big dream," said Favia, who's excited about the opportunity to compete. "Even if you are in third place, you still get a little help to get where you are going."

Attendance is free. People who attend will get to vote on which businesses they believe should win. More information can be found here.