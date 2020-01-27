public safety

State 911 Systems Experiencing Outages

Smartphone calling 911

There are sporadic problems with 911 across the state, according to Connecticut State Police.

Several towns have reported partial 911 outages.

State Police said they have received reports that the outage may be tied to a Comcast outage affecting parts of New England. The outage is affecting Comcast Voice Over IP phone customers, not mobile devices.

They are working with the carrier on the issue.

State Police said in an emergency, first try dialing 911.

If you cannot reach 911, you should contact the Connecticut State Police troop in your area. Those contact numbers are listed below.

TROOP A - Southbury
90 Lakeside Road
Southbury, CT
(800) 375-9918
(203) 267-2200 		TROOP F - Westbrook
315 Spencer Plains Road
Westbrook, CT
(800) 256-5761
(860) 399-2100 		TROOP C - Tolland
1320 Tolland Stage
Tolland, CT
(800) 318-7633
(860) 896-3200
TROOP B - Canaan
Route 7, 463 Ashley Falls Road
North Canaan, CT (800) 497-0403
(860) 626-1820 		TROOP H - Hartford
100R Washington Street
Hartford, CT
(800) 968-0664
(860) 534-1000 		TROOP D - Danielson
55 Westcott Road
Danielson, CT
(800) 954-8828
(860) 779-4900
TROOP G - Bridgeport
149 Prospect Street
Bridgeport, CT
(800) 575-6330
(203) 696-2500 		TROOP H - Bradley
International Airport
30 Firehouse Road,
Building 85-361
Windsor Locks, CT (860) 292-7400
(860) 292-7410
TROOP E - Montville
P.O. Box 306
Uncasville, CT (800) 953-7747
(860) 848-6500
TROOP L - Litchfield
452A Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT
(800) 953-9949
(860) 626-7900 		TROOP I - Bethany
631 Amity Road
Bethany, CT
(800) 956-8818
(203) 393-4200 		TROOP K - Colchester
15A Old Hartford Road
Colchester, CT (800) 546-5005
(860) 465-5400

You can also contant the non-emergency line for your local police department.

The Vernon Police Department and Tolland County Dispatch are among those experiencing the issue. Vernon police said they are still trying to determine the cause of the outage.

ALERT: The 911 system is experiencing a partial outage with VOIP calls. For Vernon emergencies if you cannot reach 911 call 860-872-9126. State of Connecticut has been notified.

Posted by Vernon, CT Police Department on Monday, January 27, 2020

