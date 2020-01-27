State 911 Systems Experiencing Outages

There are sporadic problems with 911 across the state, according to Connecticut State Police.

Several towns have reported partial 911 outages.

State Police said they have received reports that the outage may be tied to a Comcast outage affecting parts of New England. The outage is affecting Comcast Voice Over IP phone customers, not mobile devices.

They are working with the carrier on the issue.

State Police said in an emergency, first try dialing 911.

If you cannot reach 911, you should contact the Connecticut State Police troop in your area. Those contact numbers are listed below.

TROOP A - Southbury

90 Lakeside Road

Southbury, CT

(800) 375-9918

(203) 267-2200 TROOP F - Westbrook

315 Spencer Plains Road

Westbrook, CT

(800) 256-5761

(860) 399-2100 TROOP C - Tolland

1320 Tolland Stage

Tolland, CT

(800) 318-7633

(860) 896-3200 TROOP B - Canaan

Route 7, 463 Ashley Falls Road

North Canaan, CT (800) 497-0403

(860) 626-1820 TROOP H - Hartford

100R Washington Street

Hartford, CT

(800) 968-0664

(860) 534-1000 TROOP D - Danielson

55 Westcott Road

Danielson, CT

(800) 954-8828

(860) 779-4900 TROOP G - Bridgeport

149 Prospect Street

Bridgeport, CT

(800) 575-6330

(203) 696-2500 TROOP H - Bradley

International Airport

30 Firehouse Road,

Building 85-361

Windsor Locks, CT (860) 292-7400

(860) 292-7410

TROOP E - Montville

P.O. Box 306

Uncasville, CT (800) 953-7747

(860) 848-6500 TROOP L - Litchfield

452A Bantam Road

Litchfield, CT

(800) 953-9949

(860) 626-7900 TROOP I - Bethany

631 Amity Road

Bethany, CT

(800) 956-8818

(203) 393-4200 TROOP K - Colchester

15A Old Hartford Road

Colchester, CT (800) 546-5005

(860) 465-5400

You can also contant the non-emergency line for your local police department.

The Vernon Police Department and Tolland County Dispatch are among those experiencing the issue. Vernon police said they are still trying to determine the cause of the outage.

ALERT: The 911 system is experiencing a partial outage with VOIP calls. For Vernon emergencies if you cannot reach 911 call 860-872-9126. State of Connecticut has been notified. Posted by Vernon, CT Police Department on Monday, January 27, 2020