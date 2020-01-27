State 911 Systems Experiencing Outages

There are sporadic problems with 911 across the state, according to Connecticut State Police.
Several towns have reported partial 911 outages.
State Police said they have received reports that the outage may be tied to a Comcast outage affecting parts of New England. The outage is affecting Comcast Voice Over IP phone customers, not mobile devices.
They are working with the carrier on the issue.
State Police said in an emergency, first try dialing 911.
If you cannot reach 911, you should contact the Connecticut State Police troop in your area. Those contact numbers are listed below.
| TROOP A - Southbury
90 Lakeside Road
Southbury, CT
(800) 375-9918
(203) 267-2200
| TROOP F - Westbrook
315 Spencer Plains Road
Westbrook, CT
(800) 256-5761
(860) 399-2100
| TROOP C - Tolland
1320 Tolland Stage
Tolland, CT
(800) 318-7633
(860) 896-3200
| TROOP B - Canaan
Route 7, 463 Ashley Falls Road
North Canaan, CT (800) 497-0403
(860) 626-1820
| TROOP H - Hartford
100R Washington Street
Hartford, CT
(800) 968-0664
(860) 534-1000
| TROOP D - Danielson
55 Westcott Road
Danielson, CT
(800) 954-8828
(860) 779-4900
| TROOP G - Bridgeport
149 Prospect Street
Bridgeport, CT
(800) 575-6330
(203) 696-2500
| TROOP H - Bradley
International Airport
30 Firehouse Road,
Building 85-361
Windsor Locks, CT (860) 292-7400
(860) 292-7410
| TROOP E - Montville
P.O. Box 306
Uncasville, CT (800) 953-7747
(860) 848-6500
| TROOP L - Litchfield
452A Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT
(800) 953-9949
(860) 626-7900
| TROOP I - Bethany
631 Amity Road
Bethany, CT
(800) 956-8818
(203) 393-4200
| TROOP K - Colchester
15A Old Hartford Road
Colchester, CT (800) 546-5005
(860) 465-5400
You can also contant the non-emergency line for your local police department.
The Vernon Police Department and Tolland County Dispatch are among those experiencing the issue. Vernon police said they are still trying to determine the cause of the outage.