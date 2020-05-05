State Agencies Working to Help Families Suffering Food Insecurities

There is a push by Gov. Ned Lamont to provide more support for families suffering from food insecurities.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, along with members from the state senate and departments of Agricultural and Social Services held a virtual town hall to brainstorm how they can help families suffering from food insecurities.

"We have experienced an economic calamity and catastrophe," said Bysiewicz. "This is an issue that's adding a tremendous amount of stress on our families."

The departments of Agricultural and Social Services say they're working together to free up other opportunities.

"We are working to get the foods in the hands of people who are at home and provide additional resources for our families on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)," said Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt with the Department of Agricultural. "We believe the EMT readers at farm stands, markets, and stores will double the amount of opportunity for people on SNAP to use their benefits."

Dr. Deidre S. Gifford works for the Department of Social Services and talked about what SNAP beneficiaries can look forward to.

"Every family that receives SNAP is now receiving the maximum benefit that's bringing about $30 million additional," she said.

Hartford Neighborhood Center told NBC Connecticut that their goal is to get the word out about free groceries for families in need.

"We are here to support the community," said Cora Mercer, executive director for the food pantry. "They can come here, ask for food and we allow them to pick their food."

The food pantry is hoping that families who are experiencing hard times to utilize this opportunity to get the items they need.

"We understand that times are rough and we want to serve our community," said Evelyn Hernandez, executive assistant for the food pantry. "We are here to help families no matter what your situation is."