State and Medical Leaders Issue Warnings After Signs of COVID-19 Fatigue

Gov. Ned Lamont along with other health leaders say they understand that the public is beginning to grow tired of COVID-19 precautions but are encouraging everyone to not let their guard down.

October marks the seventh month in a row when Connecticut has implemented several restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

"I know we've been going through this for months and I know that you wish it was over, it will be over a lot faster if you wear the mask and keep the distancing," said Lamont.

Those around the state told NBC Connecticut that their patience is running thin when it comes to the pandemic.

"I'm tired of it but I want everyone to be safe," said Julie Johnson, who is still keeping her guard up in order to protect herself and her mother. "I don't really let my mom come out, only once a month, but I go to the store for her every week."

An extended period of time of restrictions has also meant less time with friends and family creating a range of emotions, according to some mental health specialists.

"A sense of loss and loneliness and not being able to be as close in contact often with people we love can take play a huge role in someone's mental health," said Dr. Julian Ford, a professor of psychiatry at UConn School of Medicine.

While feelings of fatigue and restlessness is expected with the pandemic, medical experts say the time is now to buckle down.

"There's going to be an element of fatigue and we're seeing that in the community and across the board," said Dr. David Banach, an infectious Disease Physician at UConn Health. "We want to get the message out there that this is still a very important and active issue in Connecticut."

Banach said that some areas around the state are seeing positivity rates increase.

"We are beginning to see somewhat of a gradual increase over the last couple of weeks," said Banach. "There is some concern that it is increasing a little bit more rapidly and the number of patients that are being hospitalized is increasing."

Mental health specialists are encouraging the public to find positive outlets in those moments when you're feeling overwhelmed.

"It's important to find new ways to hang out with people indirectly," said Lisa Coates, an operations manger at Bristol Health's Counseling Center. "This year, friends and families can create new traditions or have more Zoom parties while balancing time with themselves."

Mental health experts also recommend getting outside to exercise which can help boost your overall well-being. They are also asking the public to continue adhering to state guidelines especially heading into the colder months.