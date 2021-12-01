State Announces $1.7M From First Month of Sports Betting, Online Gaming

The state announced Wednesday that they've collected around $1.7 million in revenue from the first month of legalized online gaming and sports betting.

Gov. Ned Lamont's office said in a press release that between the soft launch on October 12 through October 31, the state collected $513,000 from sports betting and $1.2 million from online casino gaming. That money will go into the state's general fund.

The state is due $13.75% of gross gaming revenue from sports betting and 18% from online gaming through 2026, when it then increases to 20%. The state does not collect from sports wagers that were placed on tribal land.

Detailed numbers on payments and other data are available through the Department of Consumer Protection website.

The state allows problem gamblers to self exclude themselves from marketing and any of the online gaming apps through a website: ct.gov/selfexclusion.