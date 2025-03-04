Connecticut

State announces job assistance available for displaced federal workers

Washington, DC Landmarks

Governor Ned Lamont is assuring help for federal workers who have lost their jobs or were put on unpaid administrative leave.

With over 70,000 openings in Connecticut, the state's Labor Department is offering career services, job fairs and unemployment assistance.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Five job fairs will be taking place this month and are free to attend. More details can be found here.

This is all in response to President Donald Trump's effort to reduce the size of the government.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Federal workers and contractors can get additional information here.

The state says at the most recent count, there were about 18,800 federal employees working in Connecticut.

American Job Centers also offer job placement and career services to all Connecticut residents for free. Those services include resume writing, career workshops, job search assistance and help for veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce. Both in person and virtual appointments are available.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us