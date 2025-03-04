State announces job assistance available for displaced federal workers

Governor Ned Lamont is assuring help for federal workers who have lost their jobs or were put on unpaid administrative leave.

With over 70,000 openings in Connecticut, the state's Labor Department is offering career services, job fairs and unemployment assistance.

Five job fairs will be taking place this month and are free to attend. More details can be found here.

This is all in response to President Donald Trump's effort to reduce the size of the government.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Federal workers and contractors can get additional information here.

The state says at the most recent count, there were about 18,800 federal employees working in Connecticut.

American Job Centers also offer job placement and career services to all Connecticut residents for free. Those services include resume writing, career workshops, job search assistance and help for veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce. Both in person and virtual appointments are available.